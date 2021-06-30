101st Warrenton Pony Show Set June 30 to July 4

The annual Warrenton Pony Show celebrates 101 years of competition this week, running Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, July 4. The event is held at the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds on Shirley Avenue near Old Town Warrenton.
Glenn Moody from Charlottesville will serve as the hunter, equitation and hunter breeding judge. Connemaras will be judged by Debra Howell.
The show, the only rated competition organized and operated by a junior committee, offers a wide variety of hunter classes for ponies and horses, juniors and amateurs. Features include a pony “Medal” equitation class on Friday and the $2,500 Country Chevrolet Pony Hunter Derby on Saturday.
MARS Equestrian and Doublewood Farm are the show’s corporate sponsors.
The 2021 junior committee is overseen by co-presidents Susannah Gerhardt and Baillie Saffer, vice-presidents Kellsey Stern and Julie Schmidt, Audrey Quinn, Grace Simpson, Addison Bzdak, Katherine Hughes, Shelby Kaye, Addison Laskow, Emme Martin, Gabriella Martin, Catherine Merchant, Brent Miller, Michael Miller, Carlyn Rose, Sarah Wiles, Lochlyn Willwerth, Lexi Van Der Woude and Samantha Zosh.
Admission to the show is free. Classes begin at 8 a.m. daily.
A full prize list and archival photos are at warrentonhorseshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.