You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

101st Warrenton Pony Show Set June 30 to July 4

  • 0
pony show

This junior equitation class photo was made in the 1940s at the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds near Old Town Warrenton. The 101st Warrenton Pony Show runs this week, Wednesday to Sunday.

The annual Warrenton Pony Show celebrates 101 years of competition this week, running Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, July 4. The event is held at the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds on Shirley Avenue near Old Town Warrenton.

Glenn Moody from Charlottesville will serve as the hunter, equitation and hunter breeding judge. Connemaras will be judged by Debra Howell.

The show, the only rated competition organized and operated by a junior committee, offers a wide variety of hunter classes for ponies and horses, juniors and amateurs. Features include a pony “Medal” equitation class on Friday and the $2,500 Country Chevrolet Pony Hunter Derby on Saturday.

MARS Equestrian and Doublewood Farm are the show’s corporate sponsors.

The 2021 junior committee is overseen by co-presidents Susannah Gerhardt and Baillie Saffer, vice-presidents Kellsey Stern and Julie Schmidt, Audrey Quinn, Grace Simpson, Addison Bzdak, Katherine Hughes, Shelby Kaye, Addison Laskow, Emme Martin, Gabriella Martin, Catherine Merchant, Brent Miller, Michael Miller, Carlyn Rose, Sarah Wiles, Lochlyn Willwerth, Lexi Van Der Woude and Samantha Zosh.

Admission to the show is free. Classes begin at 8 a.m. daily.

A full prize list and archival photos are at warrentonhorseshow.com.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..