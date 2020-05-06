On this page are featured just a few of the men and women of the county’s fire and rescue departments. The Fauquier Times thanks all those who put themselves in harms way to protect our community.

photo_ft_news_WCFC Lt Billy Hayes_20200424.jpg

Lt. Billy Hayes
photo_ft_news_OVFC Pres Tibby Clegg_20200427.jpg

Tibby Clegg
photo_ft_news_WCFC Tech Katy Long_20200424.jpg

Technician Katy Long
photo_ft_news_OVFC Tech Larry Franks.jpg

Technician Larry Franks
photo_ft_news_OVFC Acting Capt Gordon Mackison_20200427.jpg

Acting Capt. Gordon Mackison
photo_ft_news_WCFC Tech Scott Chamberlain_20200424.jpg

Technician Scott Chamberlain

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.