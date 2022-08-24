A skunk found near the intersection of Riley Road and Rock Springs Road (near Dumfries Road, Route 605) just outside Warrenton has tested positive for rabies, according to a press release from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
A resident whose dog killed the skunk contacted Fauquier Animal Control, and the animal was taken to the Virginia State Lab for rabies testing Aug. 17. The positive test was reported Friday, Aug. 19.
The health department contacted those who may have had contact with the skunk and assessed everyone who might need rabies post-exposure shots.
The dog exposed to the rabid skunk has an up-to-date rabies vaccination and will require only a booster and a 45-day observation period after the exposure, the press release said. Unvaccinated domestic animals may need to be isolated for up to six months if they are exposed to rabies.
The health department reminds anyone who regularly feeds or cares for feral or farm cats to get them vaccinated against rabies. No approved post exposure vaccine or treatment exists for domestic animals, and rabies is nearly 100% fatal within a few days once symptoms begin.
Rabies vaccines are inexpensive and highly effective at preventing the spread of rabies.
People bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal should report the incident to local animal control and contact their doctor or local health department for evaluation and medical recommendations.
To report an animal bite or possible rabies exposure, contact the Fauquier Environmental Health Office at 540-347-6363, or Fauquier Animal Control at 540-347-3300.
