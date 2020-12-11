Effective Dec. 11, Fauquier Health has implemented a "zero-visitor" protocol at Fauquier Hospital, due to the documented increase in confirmed positive cases in the region. This decision comes after the recent trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, according to hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.

She explained that hospital visitors may not enter the hospital until further notice. "Due to the rising number of confirmed cases in the community, we have a dedicated commitment to ensure the safety of our patients, providers, employees and community."

Some exceptions apply; for those, visiting hours are limited between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and visitation restrictions are subject to change.

The only patients who are allowed visitors at this time are:

Pediatric and Intermediate Care Nursery patients may have two consistent visitors authorized to enter the hospital.

Family Birthing Center patients will be limited to one consistent visitor, who must remain in the facility throughout the patient's visit, until the patient is discharged.

Patients receiving end-of-life care are allowed two visitors at one time, so long as the patient is not COVID-19 positive or suspected of being COVID-19 positive. Additional family members are required to remain outside of the facility, but may take turns as approved visitors.

Minors or patients requiring assistance due to altered cognitive state or mobility may have one support person. This may vary depending on the situation.

Any patients reporting to the operating room or for other outpatient special procedures, will need to be transported by hospital personnel to the appropriate areas of the hospital.

Elective, urgent/emergent, and other scheduled procedures are not impacted by the new rules and will continue as scheduled. All health system-associated physician clinics and off-campus locations (the Sleep Center, Wellness Center and Wound Healing Center) will continue to operate normally.

Cubbage said that Fauquier Health reminds the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands regularly and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.

For additional information and for the latest updates about the hospital’s preparation and response to COVID-19, visit FauquierHealth.org.