Rectortown’s joint menorah/Christmas tree lighting celebrates unity

Many would say that the highlight of the menorah lighting/Christmas tree lighting held Nov. 28 at the Rectortown United Methodist Church was the unity and fellowship of the 60 or so people who came together from different faiths and denominations to celebrate the holiday season.
But undoubtedly, Rabbi Bruce Aft’s renditions of the Beatles’ “Eight Days a Week” (changed to “Eight Days a Year” for the first day of Hanukkah recognition) and “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel,” (updated) will be remembered for a long time. Rabbi Aft is the rabbi for the Fauquier Jewish Congregation, and some of his congregation were at the ceremony to appreciate his sense of humor and musical talents.
Robin Fields of Catlett was a surprise vocalist during the rabbi’s first song; it was a “surprise” because she didn’t know she’d be called again to sing after her opening number of “God Bless America.” She was a good sport, though and lent her voice to the effort.
Rabbi Aft told the story of Hanukkah, when after the Maccabees’ victory over the Greeks, they took back the temple. There was only oil enough to light the temple for less than a day, but the oil miraculously lasted for eight days. Every November/December, the festival of lights celebrates the miracle. One candle of the eight-candle menorah is lit the first night, two the second night, three the third night, and so on.
Presents accompany the lighting ceremony, because “eight nights of presents is better than one,” the rabbi said with a smile.
He graciously gave up the floor so that the decorated Christmas tree, a few steps from the menorah on the church lawn, could be lit up as well.
Ellsworth Weaver, president of the Fauquier NAACP, presented the closing prayer, asking for understanding and unity, “because we never know what tomorrow will bring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.