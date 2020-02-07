Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s crews and contractors continue to restore service after soaking rain and today’s strong winds combined to topple trees and knock out power – especially in REC’s Eastern Region, according to a press release from REC.
The company also has requested mutual-aid crews to assist with power restoration. At the peak of the outage, more than 8,000 member-owners lost power. As of 1:30 p.m., about 5,000 remained without electricity, the release said.
According to the Rappahannock Electric outage map (https://www.myrec.coop/outagecenter/outage-map.cfm), some areas of western Fauquier have been affected.
Because the ground was already saturated, Friday’s heavy winds caused numerous trees to fall, broke utility poles and downed wires. Winds gusting up to 50 mph have further hampered restoration efforts, and soft ground has made it difficult for bucket trucks to access damage sites. As a result, crews have had to manually carry supplies deep into rights of way to make repairs and restore service.
“The damage is widespread and significant,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations. “The continuing wind also means that some member-owners may lose power more than once as crews continue their work. We have all available resources working to remove trees from the lines, make the necessary repairs and get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible.”
Dominion Power is also reporting outages. In Fauquier, the outage map at https://outagemap.dominionenergy.com/external/default.html shows 251 to 1000 customers without power in Fauquier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.