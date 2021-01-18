The Town of Warrenton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, about the master plan for the renovation of Eva Walker Park on Alexandria Pike.
The master plan was funded by the PATH Foundation and is the result of months of public input – from neighbors of the park as well as town residents in general.
The planning commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. and the public hearing will be held after the commission’s annual organizational session.
