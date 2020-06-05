Fauquier’s Marc Bonnaire and hundreds of other area boys soccer players who aspired to college or professional careers benefited from the U.S. Soccer’s Development Academy, which was terminated in April.
Formed in 2007, the league featured youth academies and youth clubs from various organizations, including Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.
Play extended over 10 months and was an extensive commitment. The Academy had 149 total clubs, in five age groups.
Battlefield boys soccer coach Cedric Bullock thinks a new type of system may develop, and mentioned the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), a girls league that allows players to play high school as well, unlike Academy.
“I hope whatever new system emerges allows kids to participate in high school sports, because although you get recruited by your club through showcases and tournaments, there is nothing like representing your school and playing in front of your classmates and parents and family friends under the lights,” said Bullock.
