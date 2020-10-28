No crowd. No betting.
More runners than ever. More races than ever.
The 83rd running of the historic International Gold Cup stakes was full of ups and downs Saturday – with 10 races and 82 starters the biggest fall meet held at Great Meadow, none more than signature Gold Cup winner, Curve of Stones.
Clarke County-bred, Culpeper-owned, Orange County-trained and Middleburg-ridden, the surprise 2020 circuit superstar added his second-straight timber stake Oct. 24, winning the 3 ½ mile feature by 7 lengths for his overjoyed local connections.
“He gets lonely out in front on his own,” explained winning rider Barry Foley of an expertly timed move after the water jump. He accelerated into contention in 100 yards last time down the backstretch and powered home on cruise control. “I had to wait to make the front. I knew the pace was strong, and I was happy to leave them go.”
Satish (Tom Garner up) set the early marks, dragging the other six Gold Cup starters through fast fractions. Officer Sydney (Parker Hendriks) edged to the front as the group cleared the 10th but lost Hendriks with a bobble at the 13th.
Foley chased Curve of Stones, a gray son of Arch born at Audley Farm in Berryville in 2011, into contention on the last turn, accelerating up the stretch and proving his first timber stake score Oct. 12 at Virginia Fall was no fluke.
“He usually likes to win by a head or a neck, so today was extra special,” Foley said of the easy victory.
Foley, 36 and a native of County Cork, Ireland, added that Curve of Stones and Great Meadow have both have played pivotal roles in his American steeplechase career.
“He was my first American race ride,” at the Loudoun Hunt Point-to-Point in April 2016, Foley said, and first American winner – a maiden hurdle at the May 2016 Virginia Gold Cup meet. “He was my first winner over timber,” last March at Orange County Point-to-Point, “and my first timber stake winner,” at Virginia Fall.
Foley was leading rider on the Virginia circuit the last two seasons, clinching his third title Saturday.
Fellow Irish native David Bourke is a professional farrier with a small string he trains in Orange. Bourke was a two-time Virginia champion rider, 1988 and ’89. Owner Rebecca’s Sheppard’s silks are the most distinctive on the ’chase circuit – navy blue with white Naval officer’s insignia on the front panel in celebration of husband Pat’s navy career.
Curve of Stones faces a stout test in the Nov. 1 Pennsylvania Hunt Cup, wheeled back in along with Gold Cup runner-up Super Saturday in the four-mile stake. "We don’t know what the future holds for him,” Sheppard said. “But we’re confident he and his team will always give you their best every race day.”
Straylight Racing's Invocation (Sean McDermott) won his third cross-country steeplethon of the season for owner Alex Leventhal and trainer Mark Beecher. “I'm just a passenger enjoying the ride,” McDermott said. “All the jockeys, owners, trainers and stable staff (appreciate Gold Cup) stepping up and putting on a great race meeting in these challenging times.”
Complete results, more photos and a link to the archived videos from Gold Cup and other steeplechases are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
