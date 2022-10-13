About a dozen town of Remington residents attended a forum Monday evening to discuss issues facing the town with candidates for town council and mayor. Four candidates chose to attend — three running for town council and one running for mayor — and answered questions over the course of an hour and a half.
Three candidates for town council — incumbents Susan Tiffany and Richard Heflin were joined by first-time candidate Morgan Butler Lewis — chose to attend the forum along with mayoral candidate Devada Allison, who served on the council until last year. Fauquier County Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) moderated the event.
Increasing the police presence in Remington emerged as a top priority in the informal back-and-forth among candidates and the audience. It’s an issue that ties into a larger concern that the volume and speed of motorists driving through town makes it unsafe for pedestrians. It’s a situation some in Monday’s audience felt would be helped by more police officers on the street. Some said that they rarely see Remington officers patrolling neighborhoods or running radar on busy thru-streets.
It came several weeks after the current town council held a special public hearing to address traffic safety concerns on Main Street. While about a dozen people spoke at that event, there was little consensus on how exactly to address the problem, which many residents say discourages them from walking downtown from their nearby homes.
Tiffany explained Monday that town officials have identified “peak times” when traffic enforcement or other types of coverage is most needed. But because the Remington Police Department relies on officers who have full-time jobs with other law enforcement agencies, sometimes finding consistent coverage is difficult, since they can only work on their off hours.Currently, the Remington department employs three part-time officers.
While she said that more consistent police presence would be ideal, Tiffany noted that the town government has very limited resources and that paying the market rate for part-time officers may stretch the town’s budget.
Allison, Lewis and Heflin agreed that providing more police coverage should be a priority for the council. Allison in particular expressed optimism that the council may be able to budget enough funds for full-time officers.
“This part-time way of doing business — it’s doomed from the start,” Heflin added, noting that the current hourly rate offered by the town is far below the overtime pay those officers could earn from their primary employers.
But the candidates cautioned that Remington is a small town with very limited resources, making substantial expansion of any service difficult — whether that service is policing, public works or another town function. Progress, Tiffany said, comes “little by little. We’re trying to do things that don’t raise people’s taxes.”
Whether it’s about policing or another issue, the candidates urged residents to provide more input on decisions facing the council. Incumbents Tiffany and Heflin said that they were sometimes disheartened by the lack of public engagement on important issues and asked for more people to attend public meetings and reach out to council members. “It’s a little frustrating,” Tiffany said, especially when questions arise about how best to spend tax money.
“One of the most rewarding things … is when people actually show up and engage,” Heflin added.
Allison, repeating what has been a key focus of his campaign, said that he would not push for any specific policy agenda if elected mayor, instead acting as a sounding board for the public. “I’m not the one making the decisions [as mayor],” he said. “I’m not trying to have any power.”
