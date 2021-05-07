You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Woodbridge pedestrian dies after being struck while walking along Minnieville Road

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A Woodbridge man has died after being struck by a car while he was walking along Minnieville Road near the Noblewood Plaza shopping center, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Minnieville Road and Noblewood Plaza at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, to investigate after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. 

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Minnieville Road when the vehicle struck a 56-year-old Woodbridge man who was walking along the roadway near the intersection of Noblewood Plaza, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators determined the man was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision, Carr said in a news release.

The striking vehicle remained on scene, and the driver was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The victim’s identification will be released once next of kin has been notified, the release said.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..