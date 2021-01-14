Phase 1b vaccine survey for essential workers
Business owners or managers who employ essential workers -- those directly involved in public-facing, face-to-face interactions -- in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties) may complete this survey to be placed on the list of employers requesting COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff.
This list includes categories of essential agencies that the CDC and VDH have considered for vaccination plans. This is not a complete nor final list. This survey does not guarantee vaccination.
- Police, fire, hazmat
- Corrections and homeless shelter workers
- Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff
- Food and agriculture (Food packaging and distribution)
- Manufacturing
- Grocery store workers
- Public transportation workers
- Mail carriers (USPS and private)
- 911 emergency communications center
- Local government officials
Phase 1b vaccine survey for individuals
Anyone who is 75 years or older living in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District or who is living/coordinating services for those in a correctional facility, homeless shelter, or migrant labor camp and have a firm commitment to be vaccinated against COVID-19, may complete this survey to be placed on a vaccination list.
(This form is only to notify the health department of specific demographics. It does not automatically schedule a vaccination appointment.)
Source: Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health
