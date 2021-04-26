You have permission to edit this article.
PATH Foundation awards over $1.2M to nonprofits in latest grant cycle

  • Updated
  • 0
PATH grants

Kaylee Stewart hangs with her friend Hope at the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier in June of 2020.

The PATH Foundation announced the recipients of its Flexible Funding grant cycle. More than $1.2M in funding was awarded to 38 area organizations to support their missions and strengthen the health and vitality for everyone in the community.

The Flexible Funding grant cycle, introduced in January, provided up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating and program support for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.

The funding cycle is designed to prioritize organizations and populations that are most in need.

“Rather than our traditional annual grant cycles, this year we pivoted to Flexible Funding to provide programmatic and general operations funds to address the continuing need our community faces after enduring more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “We believe these grants will empower our grantees to work towards their missions and make this a great place to live, work, play and grow – for everyone.”

All grantees have either overall mission statements or ongoing programs that intersect with the PATH Foundation’s priority areas. In addition, all grantees demonstrated their alignment with the mission and values of the PATH Foundation.

The full list of Flexible Funding recipients is below. To learn more about the PATH Foundation and its grants and programs, visit www.pathforyou.org.

2021 Flexible Funding Grant Recipients

Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County - $50,000

Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier - $40,000

Community Touch - $50,000

Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center, Inc. - $40,000

Culpeper Baptist Church - $28,000

Culpeper Community Development Corporation - $50,000

Experience Old Town Warrenton - $32,500

Family Futures - $20,000

Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. - $40,000

Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store - $50,000

Fauquier Education Farm - $20,000

Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc. - $50,000

Fauquier FISH - $50,000

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity - $20,000

Foothills Forum - $16,500

Girls on the Run Piedmont - $10,000

Kid Pan Alley - $15,600

Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company - $50,000

Lord Fairfax Community College Educational Foundation -$37,500

Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont - $37,500

Morgan’s Message, Inc - $15,000

New Pathways Tech, Inc. $37,500

People Helping People - $50,000

Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center - $33,500

Piedmont Environmental Council - $25,000

Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Inc. - $30,000

Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center - $10,000

Rapp Center for Education - $30,000

Rapp@Home - $20,000

Rappahannock Benevolent Fund - $50,000

Rappahannock Pantry, Inc. - $50,000

Remington United Methodist Church - $20,000

Rx Drug Access Partnership - $7,500

Services to Abused Families, Inc. (SAFE) - $15,000

The Arc of North Central VA - $9,600

The Free Clinic of Culpeper - $20,000

The Salvation Army - $50,000

Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. - $37,500

Youth For Tomorrow - $37,500

Total Funding: $1,255,700

