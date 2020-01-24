“The transition has been wonderful,” said Renee Yount near closing time at the restaurant that bears her name. By month’s end, Yount will no longer be the smiling face greeting a legion of faithful customers at the popular downtown deli on Third Street. Taking her place is Bob Moore, who along with his wife Lois, own Shelf Life on Main Street.
“Just walk away, Renee,” chuckled Moore as the two joked and laughed. “People aren’t going to remember that song … it was from the ’60s,” smiled Yount. “We get along great … he’s going to be fine.”
Moore took over ownership in November but has no immediate plans to make any drastic changes in what has been a successful local eatery since 2004, when Yount bought the restaurant from Claire Lamborne, the owner of Claire’s at the Depot.
Serving up a daily selection of soups, salads, sandwiches and sweets for 15 years, Renee’s has been a go-to place for a quick and delicious takeaway meal. For those who choose to stay, there are a few stools at a counter and a collection of magazines. During warmer weather, outside tables provide a cozy eating spot.
Longtime customer John Regan, along with his daughter Beth Cogswell were enjoying a cup of soup. “We’ve been coming here for years,” said Cogswell, happy to know that the restaurant would still be in place.
One of Renee’s signature soups, She Crab, will now be available to pick up at any time.
Moore, whose background includes furniture restoration and design and custom cabinetry, has always had a passion for cooking. He’s done some guest chef gigs at Black Bear Bistro.
Taking over Renee’s was serendipitous. Moore, a customer of the deli, was in one day and overheard Yount talking about retiring. The rest is history.
“It was an opportunity … to take that leap,” said Moore, who has no regrets. “Renee was kind enough to stay on. I wanted to learn from her … how she executes the entrees … they are winners.”
Moore plans to continue Yount’s practice of purchasing local produce when it is available from the farmers market or Alvin Henry’s stand on Waterloo Street.
“It’s a combination of sources … when it comes to your ingredients,” said Yount, “but I’d get fresh eggs, tomatoes, zucchinis … locally when available.”
Catering is something that Moore plans to continue, whether its boxed lunches or party platters. Cooking large is something that Yount found easy. “I came from a family of nine and every day there was a large pot of something going on,” said Yount, who has four children. “I’ve cooked for six at home.”
Finding a variety of favorite recipes over the years has fueled Renee’s offerings. “I love people and sharing food … it’s wonderful,” said Yount.
Moore shares that love of food and has already been creating some dishes of his own -- like what he calls, a “frittata pinwheel.” “It’s a gluten-free option for people who like quiche,” said Moore of the neat, egg wrap roll containing spinach, bacon and Asiago cheese.
With Renee’s proximity to the Warrenton Farmers Market -- open from April through November on Fifth Street -- Moore plans to offer grab and go breakfast items as a convenience for folks visiting the market.
For now, he is learning the pace of the place and the faces of the many loyal customers -- as well as new ones.
In addition to Moore, three part-time employees will remain. Longest on board is Debbie Phillips, who has been there for 15 years. Mary Tremblay has been a mainstay for four years and Connie Pence for three.
Location. Location. Location. While Renee’s is tucked in a small space on Third Street, occupying nearly 700 square feet, it is surrounded by municipal parking on both sides making it easy to stop, grab lunch and go.
For Yount, her decision to retire has been in the works for a few years. “I plan to spend time volunteering and traveling,” said Yount who has family on the West Coast and in Canada.
She’s enjoyed the ambiance of her place … particularly the customers. “It’s been like a little Cheers … very personal … folks coming in who know each other. That’s the magic. That’s what has made it work.”
For Moore, it is a dream come true, turning his passion into his new profession; he couldn’t be happier.
Some have wondered if the name will change. “I have no problem with him changing the name,” said Yount, “I have no plans to open a Renee’s in the future.”
For Moore, he hasn’t decided whether or not to change the name. For now, he is focused on preserving what Renee Yount has created over the years – a good place to get a good meal in the heart of Old Town.
“We’ve had a lot of fun with the transition,” said Yount, “we get along so well.”
Reactions from most have been consistently positive, making for a smooth passing of the foodie baton.
“They’ll come in and congratulate me on my retirement and for my 15 years in business,” said Yount. “At the same time I’ll introduce Bob and they will welcome him as the new owner. It’s been seamless.”
If you don’t see Bob behind the counter when you come into Renee’s, look for him in the kitchen. He plans to keep a good thing going.
