Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, is set to attend the first Miss Commonwealth Scholarship Organization competition. The Miss Commonwealth Scholarship Organization is a local preliminary competition to Miss Virginia and Miss America, consisting of two titles, Miss Commonwealth and Miss Fauquier.
The Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s largest providers of scholarship assistance to young women. Miss America competitors annually contribute tens of thousands of hours of community service and have raised more than $16 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007.
Kari Anderson and Debbie Brewer are the executive directors of the Miss Commonwealth Scholarship Organization and are happy to be hosting the event in Warrenton.
Hallie Hovey Murray is the reigning Miss Commonwealth 2019 and Cameron Atkins is Miss Commonwealth’s Outstanding Teen 2019. They will be passing along their titles and crowns to four new ladies on Nov. 9. This event will be held at W.C. Taylor Middle School in Warrenton at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Come out and support these young women in their quest for Miss Virginia 2020, and meet the current Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, for a photo and autograph. Anyone who is between the ages of 13 and 25 and would like to compete may email misscwso@gmail.comfor more information.
