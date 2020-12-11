At a Dec. 10 regular meeting, members of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved:
- Eleven “open space” conservation agreements in which landowners agree not to develop their land for 10 years in exchange for a lesser real estate tax impact;
- A resolution to accept the annual independent audit of the Fauquier County government and school division;
- The continuation of an agreement with Virginia Career Works;
- A mutual aid agreement with the Warrenton Training Center;
- The allocation of $100,420 from the county’s capital reserve to help fund the extension of utilities along Whiting Road in the Marshall Service District;
- A resolution to approve the board’s legislative priorities for the 2021 regular session of the Virginia General Assembly;
- A resolution designating the existing Aspen Club apartment buildings in Bealeton as a “revitalization area” to encourage financing from Virginia Housing for the renovation of the buildings;
- A resolution authorizing the county administrator to send a letter supporting a request by Vint Hill firm OVH to extend deadlines to meet the requirement for state economic incentives as part of the construction of a data center;
- A resolution accepting federal funding on behalf of county and town water and sanitation authorities;
- An annual increase of $11,700 to the salary of the commonwealth’s attorney;
- An amendment to the county code regulating animals to bring it in line with state standards;
- An agreement to allow local nonprofit Spiritworks to utilize the current fire department offices at 62 Culpeper Street, Warrenton after the department vacates the building (The county fire department offices are moving to 30 John Marshall Street, which is currently occupied by Spiritworks.);
- A special exception application to add 30,000 square feet to Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton;
- A resolution to exempt property valued at $31,000 owned by Covenant Christian Academy in Vint Hill from personal property taxes.
