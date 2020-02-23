We have failed. The Founding Fathers created, and each subsequent generation has preserved “the world’s best hope.” For 233 years our country has functioned under the fundamental belief that the laws and values embodied in the Constitution have always been more important than the different political beliefs we hold. As Americans we pursued “The Great Experiment,” changing things when needed, but always striving to maintain the fundamental American belief that, “The rule of law implies that every person is subject to the law.”
Over the past few weeks we have seen an impeachment trial where it was argued that the president is above the law. That any actions taken by an elected official to secure political office are in the best interest of the nation and therefore not criminal. We have seen a trial with no impartial jury, no witnesses, and a defendant openly flaunting his crimes on live TV. Seventy-five percent of Americans wanted witnesses called. Instead, by a vote of 51-49, witnesses were not called. Elected officials no longer act in the interest of the people they represent. Our system of government has been corrupted to the point of breaking down for the first time in American history.
How can we, the first Americans to fail to uphold the Constitution, correct this? We can start by not electing any of those officials who were deaf to the voices of the American people. We can elect a president who not only abides by the rule of law, but also believes that the duty of the office is to better the lives of the American people, not use the power of that office to their own gain. We can show with a strong united voice that We the People will uphold the values of the Constitution of the United States of America and that those who neglect those duties have no place in the Government of the People, by the People, and for the People.
Let us not forget what Benjamin Franklin said when leaving the Constitutional Convention in 1787. When asked what kind of government we had, Franklin responded, “A republic, if you can keep it.” The recent actions taken by the GOP has shaken the foundation of our republic to the core. Let us act swiftly, resoundingly, and with a strong united voice to rebuff those who threaten “the world’s best hope.”
Jimmy Bowman
Warrenton
