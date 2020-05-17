Joseph de Maistre, an 18th-century French philosopher and diplomat, famously said that the people get the government they deserve. For those of us who believe the town of Warrenton deserves better, Tuesday is our chance to make our voices heard.
Two incumbent council members, Wards 2 and 5, richly deserve to be sent out of office. Instead of attending in person, they called in to 10% of the council meetings, like it was a hobby. And they voted in lockstep with developers determined to turn our historic small town into a faceless suburb, another Gainesville.
If I could, I would vote to elect Bill Semple to town council from Ward 2. He is a detail-oriented businessman whose devotion to the town was proven by the lawsuit he championed to reverse the reckless Walker Drive decision. Bill studies the issues, asks informed questions and shows up.
If I could, I would vote to elect Ali Zarabi to town Council from Ward 1. Ali is a local businessman and has been a member of the town planning commission for more than 20 years. He is prepared to serve and help Warrenton grow while protecting the town’s future.
I cast an absentee ballot to elect Michele Ferri to town council from Ward 5. Michele, a long-time Warrenton resident, is an architect, past member of the Warrenton Architectural Review Board and designer of firehouses and municipal buildings. Michele sees a Warrenton as a vibrant small town and not a suburb-in-waiting.
If you have not voted absentee, please don a mask, distance and cast your vote in person. It is a privilege and something the cynical Joseph de Maistre would never do. He was a monarchist.
Christopher Bonner
Warrenton
