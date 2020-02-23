Democracy is not a spectator sport! With three upcoming elections, Virginians have ample opportunity for participation.
We in the nonpartisan League of Women Voters are focused on getting out the vote. As a member, I wish to remind Fauquier folk of important dates. March 3 is the Democratic presidential primary; June 9 is a congressional primary. The general election is Nov. 3.
Information on registration, deadlines, change of address, voter ID and absentee voting is at these useful online resources: https://elections.virginia.gov and http://vote.fauquiercounty.gov.
The Registrar’s office is at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, 540-422-8290. Your vote is your voice, so please mark your calendars.
Miriam Anver
Rectortown
