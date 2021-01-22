“The opposite for courage is not cowardice, it is conformity. Even a dead fish can go with the flow.” – John Hightower, NFL player, Philadelphia Eagles
This quote feels particularly appropriate and perhaps even too forgiving when I think of the large numbers of Republicans who continue to “go with the flow” in their support for [President] Donald Trump and the elected officials who have aligned themselves with him, even in the face of his outrageous lies and inciting a mob attack on our Capitol.
It was with gratitude and admiration that I read the recent letter by Board of Supervisors official, Holder Trumbo, in announcing his disassociation from the Republican Party. His explanation was clear, articulate and painfully heartfelt.
He apologizes for his own role in stating, “I am disappointed in myself, the president and a party that appears to me to be more about its own preservation than standing up for what is right. I have assisted in the enabling of this and I recognize that I have been wrong.”
He emphasizes that his core values have not changed, but “I believe that people should free themselves from such blind allegiance. Seek facts and the truth that they reveal rather than selecting random information from dubious sources as support for preconceived notions.”
Trumbo concludes with stating that elected officials are there to serve their constituents and not themselves.
Holder Trumbo has demonstrated that there are still elected officials who place country over party and who truly represent the ideals upon which our nation and its democracy were established. He exemplifies the honorable, dedicated public servant we need now more than ever.
I want to publicly thank Mr. Trumbo for showing true courage and patriotism during this critical juncture for our country.
Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
