Nov. 3, 2020, will go down in history as one of America’s most important days. We have reached the “fork” in the road. Do we turn to the left and succumb to the “allures” of socialism? Or do we continue down the road with traditional American values?
The choices are clear. The Democratic party has moved far to the left. They no longer believe in traditional American values. They have become socialist at best. And every time socialism has been tried people lose their freedom and their standard of living declines.
The only winners are the rulers. Prior administrations, Republican and Democrat, have allowed millions of American manufacturing jobs be shipped overseas for cheaper labor and less regulation. Big business and the Democrats now work together to keep this going.
This has been a huge hit against America’s middle class – the heart of America, President [Donald] Trump is bringing jobs back to America. He is rebuilding America’s middle class. The Democrats don’t like this.
We must re-elect President Trump and continue rebuilding America for everyone. This cannot happen without senators and congressman who will work with President Trump. One such person is Bob Good, Republican candidate for 5th Congressional District. He knows what is needed to keep the district working. And he is a strong supporter of President Trump. Together they can bring back the jobs.
The Democrats seek equal outcomes – everyone the same. Republicans seek equal opportunity where we are free to go as far as we want.
John Green
Bealeton
