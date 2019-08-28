On Aug. 28 at the PATH Foundation building on Walker Drive in Warrenton, residents will have another opportunity to weigh in on Plan Warrenton 2040, the town’s comprehensive plan process. The plan will provide a foundation for all decision-making concerning land-use planning and growth management. The last comprehensive plan for the town was completed in 2009.
At a March 5 event similar to the one scheduled for tonight, town planners asked for input about how residents would like to see Warrenton develop over the next 20 years. The 50 residents in attendance marked their preferences by voting on what aspects of Warrenton are most important and what they’d like to see in their town in the future.
Attendees were asked for input in three areas: community character, community health and economic and fiscal health.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer explained that tonight’s meeting will build upon the last public workshop and the work of the steering committee by asking the community how they would best like to work toward the vision through three potential scenarios.
Similar to last time, she said, there will be a presentation and live voting on the concepts. The preferred choice, or a combination of the options, will then inform the steering committee in developing specific implementation strategies for where the town should focus its resources in the future.
The ultimate vision, preferred land-use scenarios and implementation strategies will be packaged in the final draft comprehensive plan for a public hearing before the planning commission and town council in the next few months.
Schaeffer said, “Planning for the town’s future is a similar thought process to planning your next road trip. What is your destination? What route do you want to take to get there? Is everyone accommodated for in the vehicle? Where and how you prepare for the trip, as well as the steps you take along the way, will determine if it is a success! Wednesday’s meeting will help us in formulating the next stage of the Town’s future.”
Warrenton Town officials rolled out a new website, www.warrentonplan.com, earlier this year where folks can check on the progress of the information gathering and analysis. Included at the site is information compiled by the steering committee – details on demographics, economics, the local real estate market, water and sewer infrastructure, transportation and fiscal sustainability.
Those interested in attending the meeting might want to peruse the updates first, so they can be up to date on what’s happened in the process so far.
Residents and business owners are being given a valuable opportunity to help shape the future of Warrenton. Those who are developing a vision for the town’s future are listening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.