I wonder what would happen if two-thirds of the 50 state legislatures (34 out of 50) were to petition Congress to call a constitutional convention for the purpose of proposing amendments to our Constitution? What would happen?
Would Congress be forced to call such a convention? Could Congress ignore the request?
Would the constitutional convention be limited in scope or could the constitutional convention consider any topic? In the latter case, this would be considered a runaway convention.
When the delegates went to the 1787 constitutional convention, their main purpose was to revise the Articles of Confederation. In time, they realized that they had to go way beyond this. And so our U.S. Constitution was born.
Robert H. Wright. Jr.
Warrenton
