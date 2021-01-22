I was a post-WWII baby of a returning soldier and a nurse who had administered to wounded veterans. It was difficult for both of them to adjust to life after the war … to come to terms with all the death and destruction that the world had endured; but, in the end, they did.
My father suffered from combat fatigue (PTSD) but still began work in a railroad yard; my mother transitioned from a surgical unit to obstetrics. He wanted to work with his hands; she wanted to bring new life into the world. The healing process had begun. They were not unique; the country was in the same place but, in the end, most were made whole again.
Harry Truman was the president and his “no nonsense” approach to the job won over most of my family. One of my uncles, who survived kamikaze attacks in the Pacific, became a history professor and wrote a biography on Truman. Uncle Gene said, “He was one of our greatest presidents because he held the world together as it healed.”
My father was not a fan of any Democrat leader. He blamed FDR for the high numbers of American war dead … the dead that included his brother. He wouldn’t be comfortable until a Republican, Eisenhower, succeeded Truman. But despite his unease, he united with other Americans who sought to rebuild their lives centered on family and American values.
They had many struggles ahead of them, but they rolled up their sleeves and went to work. They rebuilt the world, and in the process rebuilt themselves. They became our “greatest generation,” not only because they won a war that had engulfed the entire world, but because they had the strength to rebuild a better one.
I remember what many of my relatives, all of them first-generation Americans, said, “America is the light that shows the way.” They led the way, and the world followed. Even now, they show us the way forward. They put their faith in the promise of America and in the belief they would see better tomorrows. And, they were right.
It is easy to get down in these times. We see the tumult around us. We see some of our leaders seeking to divide and corrupt us for political gain. They prey upon our fears and grievances in order to turn us into victims … victims willing to serve their personal ends.
Most Americans reject these demagogic leaders; instead, they seek leaders who can find common ground and lead us forward. Most Americans care about government and believe government honestly applied can make a positive difference in their lives. And, when forced to choose, they chose law and order over the mob ... the mob that didn’t seek constitutional justice but rather an imposition of their will.
Our founders conceived a constitutional framework of government and believed people could rule themselves indefinitely. They created a functional political system of balance; upon whose scales, self-interest versus common good could be weighed. Our founders also knew, in the broad span of time, the government would not always make correct decisions in the people’s interest; and, ultimately, the people would have to make corrections. And, to that end, they gave us our most precious right; they gave us the right to vote and shape our own futures.
Thomas Paine said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” And, as it was with 18th century Americans, so it is with us today. Our times cry out for a return to civility and moderation in both domestic and international arenas. We voted for a new president to take us there, and we must support him in the difficult challenges ahead.
We can rebuild a better America. After all, we saved the whole world before; surely, we can save ourselves now.
Don Bachmann is an opinion writer who lives in Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.