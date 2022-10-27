I yield to no one in my respect for the difficult job of being a local elected official and appreciate fully the many burdensome responsibilities and tasks undertaken by those who are elected to fulfill the wishes of their constituents in their discharge of their public duties. Planning for the future of the Town of Warrenton in the context of the complex issues facing Northern Virginia, Fauquier County, the Piedmont and Virginia is extraordinarily difficult.
And so, it is with all humility that I offer to you that I do not wish to see my town grow almost 60% in land area. I oppose the proposal laid out in Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill’s July 11 letter to then-Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger. While I am supportive of the town growing faster than the county and region as a whole — Virginia population growth has moderated to less than 0.5% per year — this boundary line adjustment is overly broad and unsubstantiated.
I was honored to have been appointed by the Warrenton Town Council to its Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. While I don’t agree with parts of the revised comprehensive plan, there were many visionary and exciting parts of it. I fear those opportunities will be lost or degraded by such an enormous an expansion of the town.
Some components of the boundary expansion make sense to me; the inclusion of the northern “panhandle” (described as “Warrenton East”) and the western parcels adjacent to the WARF (described as “Warrenton West”), are so logical as to be all but inarguable.
However, the Warrenton Southeast, Warrenton South and Warrenton Southwest areas of the proposed BLA include substantial increases in undeveloped areas without sufficient explanation as to how those additional areas would be developed as part of the town.
Warrenton West and Warrenton Southwest lie within the area that could be traversed by a “southern bypass,” according to the comprehensive plan. The increase in undeveloped land included in the proposed BLA would likely be available for single-family homes, a housing type that the town already has in overabundance. If those homes were built south of the existing town boundary, they would worsen substantially the traffic problems on U.S. 15/17/29. The intersection improvements, including a “flyover,” largely addressed those issues but might prove insufficient with more local traffic.
Repeatedly recreating sprawl in the name of “needed growth,” which in turn must be addressed by massive public investments, is an oft-repeated triumph of hope over experience to which we should not fall prey (again).
Now, a proposed amendment to the “Tri-party agreement” (among the town, county and Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority) to serve the proposed commercial development at the Dumfries Road intersection with U.S. 15/29 (Aug. 10, “Shopping center with grocery store proposed at U.S. 15/29 and Route 605”) extends this trend.
Just across from the planned Warrenton East area of boundary adjustment, this property is in the county, but if developed intensively would immediately compromise the transportation improvements made recently to Route 605. This development will force more public investment to ease traffic congestion and may well result in a further “flyover” to match that recently completed interchange south of town. Perhaps this project will lead to an extension for the BLA proposals already on the table.
I worry that an aversion to asking town residents to pay for services and improvements through property taxes has resulted in a desire for “magic bullets” of revenue that come from new growth and development. To use a seasonally appropriate analogy: Town officials are relying on the “long ball” (data centers, new shopping centers and new single-family homes) instead of playing “small ball.” Efforts to grind out detailed solutions have seldom been successful. That means the can keeps getting kicked down the road.
I think this is particularly unfortunate, given the visionary and exciting portions of the comprehensive plan: opportunities for mixed-use redevelopment along Broadview Avenue and providing the market with additional housing types that are in short supply in Warrenton — especially multi-family housing of a variety of configurations that redevelop aging commercial areas. This is in addition to similar opportunities to revitalize Old Town.
I have heard concerns that the town’s population growth in recent years has been demographically unbalanced, with the town “aging” too rapidly. This is largely the result of several projects being developed, like Moffett Manor, White Springs and Poet’s Walk. These concerns don’t consider the fact that the entire country is aging, not just Warrenton. They also don’t consider the pent-up demand for housing for older adults and Warrenton’s proximity to health care services. The town’s changing demographics are similar to changes in other communities with major health care infrastructure.
My respect for the town’s professional staff is profound as well. But the pressure that will come in the wake of an expansion of town limits could overwhelm their ability to manage and respond to new development. Additionally, I fear that the rush to develop “greenfields” south of existing town limits will distract from efforts to redevelop Old Town and the Broadview Avenue corridor.
I urge the council to reduce its ambitions outlined in the current BLA proposal, thereby keeping Warrenton vital and strong while maintaining the small-town atmosphere that we love.
—John W. McCarthy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.