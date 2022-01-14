OPED: Virginia’s new voting maps show promise, room for improvement in process

Right before Virginians rang in the New Year, our state’s redistricting process formally concluded. The Old Dominion now officially has new voting district maps, which will determine which legislators will represent Fauquier in the U.S. House of Representatives and the General Assembly.
The new maps themselves are, by and large, a success. They are on the whole fair, sensible and reflective of the partisan makeup of the state. This is what Virginians expressed their desire for when they voted for a new amendment to the state constitution in November 2020 establishing a new, commission-based redistricting system.
In the past, map drawing in Virginia was firmly in the hands of political partisans in the state legislature. They could — and did — draw maps to keep themselves in power and shield themselves from accountability at the ballot box.
Now, Virginians can anticipate fairer elections. The maps will be in place for this year’s congressional midterms, and for the Virginia legislative elections in 2023 — unless the timetable for the state elections is upset by a lawsuit that has already been filed. That suit alleges that the current state House and Senate districts are so out of compliance with the one person-one vote requirement after the 2020 census that they should not be allowed to continue for another year. Instead, the suit asks the court to order a new election in 2022, using the new districts. This would result in elections in three consecutive years — 2021, 2022 and 2023. Such a thing has happened once before — in 1981, 1982 and 1983.
While the final maps in Virginia were largely a success, the process itself ended up being twisted by state politicians and political polarization, so that the bipartisan commission approved by the voters (half legislators, half members of the public, eight members from each party) failed to compromise and instead deadlocked on every issue. This meant the fallback procedure provided for in the amendment —map drawing by experts appointed by the Virginia Supreme Court — came into play. Although the court process resulted in fair maps, a deadlocked commission and reliance on the court isn’t an ideal, long-term solution.
Politicians are included in the structure of Virginia’s commission, making it susceptible to political pressure. Some states have redistricting commissions that include partisan politicians, but few commissions fail as completely as Virginia’s did. This year’s non-performance made the case for removing politicians entirely from Virginia’s process if we want to promote a more successful commission in the future (and we should).
