As our country comes to grips with yet another outrageous death of a fellow American at the hands of those sworn to uphold the law, we are all looking at law enforcement agencies throughout the country for answers. Why has this happened again? The death of Tyre Nichols has shocked us all and these kinds of police encounters cannot continue to happen.
Is this a systemic problem in all law enforcement agencies throughout the country or is it in only certain locations? Some vocal observers believe it is a leadership and training problem, in which the hierarchy is out of touch with personnel and where there is a huge void in continuous training. Others think the agency leaders don’t care or don’t know what kind of policing their staffs are practicing. Many are calling for total police reform.
As sheriff of Fauquier County, I want to reassure our community that the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office holds its deputies to high standards of conduct and has continuous, updated training for them. Our deputies are sworn and trained to protect and serve. Our mission is to provide quality service to our citizens and community through honor, professionalism, commitment, compassion and accountability. Our leadership is engaged at every level.
Our community is most important to us. The deputies in our rural county of approximately 650 square miles cover a lot of territory and most often work alone. Because of that they must be individual leaders and problem solvers. It is also incumbent on their ability to be good law enforcement officers to have meaningful connections with the diverse communities in which we work.
It is important for each of us to be active in our communities. I enjoy all opportunities to engage with anyone in the county through town hall meetings, community discussions, attending community events, participating with the “Coffee with a Cop” program, attending public hearings, reading to students in our schools, participating in parades, as well as taking part in many other events. This is my home too and I want to enjoy a friendly and safe environment for my family, friends and co-workers.
We will not stop striving to protect this community with deputies and leaders of the finest character and training and with a culture of respect and human dignity. These principles are apparently absent at some levels in too many police encounters in other jurisdictions.
The FCSO has a fulltime Professional Standards Division, which oversees our directives. Our directives spell out our guidelines and standards of conduct for policing and training. All the FCSO directives are systematically reviewed and updated. Those directives involving high risk (such as use of force) are reviewed annually.
The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission is the accreditation agency which audits all of our directives. Every four years, VLEPSC reviews our directives and determines how well we adhere to the highest standards of transparency and professionalism. We were first accredited by VLEPSC in 2018 and were re-accredited in 2022.
Even before 2020, when the Virginia Legislature enacted legislation to address the issue of “duty to intervene,” the FCSO had already created a culture “to intervene when unprofessional or illegal behavior by any law enforcement officer” was demonstrated. Virginia Code requires law enforcement officers, while in the performance of their duties, to intervene should they witness another law enforcement officer engaging or attempting to engage in the use of excessive force against another person.
The FCSO complies with the code, as verified in the Sheriff’s Office directive “Use of Force/Duty to Intervene.” It was adopted by the FCSO in 2018 and has been reviewed and/or revised each year since. This directive ensures that all deputies are trained in the VA Code and in the directive, upon their hiring and for every calendar year thereafter.
We focus our efforts on the character and training of our deputies. Our processes begin with our recruitment strategies and hiring practices, which include background investigations and polygraph examinations. Training for all is required, continuous and tracked. Training includes courses in cultural diversity and in newly enacted legislation affecting policing. FCSO deputies also attend leadership development training such as those offered through Leadership Fauquier, Leadership Bootcamp and the Institute for Credible Leadership. We currently have two captains at national academies.
Many of our deputies and 911 telecommunicators are also trained for assisting those in mental health/behavioral emergencies through Crisis Intervention Training and by assessing priority status to mental health calls through the MARCUS Alert system. We have an embedded clinician, who works with our patrol division on mental health-related calls. And because the mental health of our deputies is paramount to good police encounters, we provide a confidential Peer Support Program which enables our employees to attend to their own mental health in the midst of challenging careers.
Our moral/ethical focus at the FCSO is to treat everyone in our community with dignity and respect. Most often, police encounters occur when there is a meeting of two conflicting principles. The duty of the deputy is to uphold the laws, while respecting the individual liberties of the citizens. These clashing principles usually meet without altercation. Our agency handles approximately 79,000 calls for service each year and makes over 1,300 arrests. When those involved in calls recognize and respect each other’s dignity and the principles from which they are acting, the result is usually a safe and effective encounter.
In the event something goes wrong, we are transparent, and we hold our own accountable. There is no place in our organization for those who are given the responsibility to protect and serve, to not do so in the most skilled and diligent manner. Any deputy who negligently acts outside of our specific directives and whose actions result in injury or death, is subject to immediate administrative investigation. Such cases are also handed for investigation to third parties, such as the Virginia State Police, to avoid any speculation of conflict of interest or cover-up. In cases when such investigations find the deputy culpable, the person is terminated from employment and the criminal investigation and prosecution is handled by the commonwealth’s attorney.
These are the strategies we employ to protect our community and each citizen we encounter. I have an open-door policy and welcome individuals and groups in my office. If you need an opportunity to discuss an issue, if you need help with a problem or you need to talk to me for any reason, please do not hesitate to call my office and we will set up an appointment for you to come in or I am happy to call you if you are unable to get to the office.
It is an honor to be your sheriff and to serve the residents of our county. Let us together, stay safe Fauquier!
Jeremy A. Falls
Fauquier County Sheriff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.