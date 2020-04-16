It’s Week Three of our family’s social distancing endeavor, and we’re doing our best. While it’s no fun to cut yourself off from others, it’s do-able. However, one area of social distancing that husband Peter Brewington and I haven’t mastered is grocery shopping. We set a goal to do all of our shopping online, but we discovered that’s easier said than done.
First off, I want to say thank you to all the grocery store workers who are doing a great job under trying circumstances. Your efforts are truly appreciated. Demand for online services is overwhelming now, so bumps in the road are to be expected. That being said, here’s how my foray into online grocery shopping worked, and some tips for others out there trying to stay safe as they stay fed.
Costco: First we tried shopping on Costco.com, and I must say, it was a dud. If you want to buy a $2,000 patio set, you’re in luck! But if you want groceries, forget it. Almost every single item on my list was out of stock. It was clear that Costco is a no-go.
Walmart: Next, we moved on to Walmart.com to place an order for pickup. I was overjoyed to see pretty much everything I wanted (except for toilet paper, paper towels and sanitizing wipes, of course) was in stock. I merrily filled my cart, cruising the aisles virtually. Then, I headed to checkout.
Oh brother, the only pickup times offered were for the same day or the next day – and neither were available. I called customer service, and they advised me to leave everything in my cart and keep checking back early each morning to see if new slots open up. Well, that didn’t sound promising, so it was on to my next bet.
Peapod: While every major grocery chain offers online shopping, Giant’s service has been around a long time and I used it years ago for my mother-in-law, so that’s the one I picked. Before I even started shopping, I checked to see whether there are any pickup slots open … and there were!
So, I nabbed the first available spot -- three days down the road – and was happy to get it. I browsed the aisles, noticing some items seemed a little pricey ($6.49 for a DiGiorno frozen pizza that’s $5 at Walmart, for example), but hey, safety is worth it. After $300 worth of shopping (who’s to say when I would be able to get another slot?), I checked out. Hmm, I didn’t get an email confirmation of my order or any texts, so I hoped all was OK.
Three days later, when it was time to pick up my order, I became aware that some items may not have been in stock when my order was put together and that I would not be charged for them. With that in mind, Peter and I drove to Giant in Warrenton and pulled up to the pickup spot out front by the curb. You are supposed to call the number on the sign to let them know you’re there, and then pop your trunk and wait inside the vehicle. A kind woman loaded up all the groceries, neatly packed in paper bags and told me the receipt – with all the items not available highlighted – is in the bag.
When we got home, I saw that while I requested $300 in groceries, we only got about half of what I asked for ($168.98, to be exact). No yogurt or cinnamon rolls, no salt, none of the four kinds of Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares I was hoping for, no dry-roasted peanuts, etc. It was disappointing, given that I made sure my account settings allowed for substitutions of like products. Only one substitution was made (Ore-Ida Mini Tater Tots instead of the full-size version). I wondered, could Giant truly be out of all these things?
So, I tied a bandana over my face and drove right on back to the store to walk the aisles myself. Sure enough, while they didn’t have the Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter I requested, they did have Skippy. While they didn’t have regular Morton’s salt, they did have the iodized version. And while they didn’t have the Goody Ouchless Elastics hair ties (for homemade cloth face masks), they did have a different brand that works fine.
I’m not sure why these items weren’t substituted, but no system is perfect – especially under these circumstances.
After nearly 20 years as an editor at USA Today, Lisa Kiplinger joined Kiplinger.com (no relation, just a funny coincidence) as managing editor of Wealth Creation. She lives in Warrenton with husband Peter Brewington, Fauquier Times Sports Editor.
