Thank you for your front page story on Fauquier residents committed to planning a trillion trees (“David and Patricia Vox dedicated to planting a trillion trees,” Feb. 12)
A trillion trees is a lot of trees! More trees would have many benefits: shade, beauty, habitat, and, yes, they would take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and reduce climate change. There’s even a “One Trillion Trees” bill developing in Congress, with support from the GOP.
Just a word of caution: One trillion trees isn’t going to come close to solving climate change.
A recent study by the National Academies of Sciences concludes that, using “practically achievable” assumptions, U.S. tree planting could remove 250 million metric tons of GHG per year – but that is only 1/23 of the GHG the U.S. generated just last year.
The challenges to such ambitious tree planting include finding enough land (and not displacing cropland needed for food); avoiding die-off from drought, pests, etc.; ensuring healthy diversity and environmentally suitable tree plantings; and the long lead-time before trees mature and maximize carbon intake.
By all means, planting more trees can be part of tackling climate change. But we will need much more – a slew of “silver buckshot,” like regenerative soil practices, energy conservation, renewable energy, etc.
Most of all, to avoid the worst risks of climate change, we need to send a powerful economic incentive to businesses and households – a carbon fee that starts low and rises steadily, with all the revenue returned to households. It will stimulate positive change, especially in the business sector, and reward innovation.
More and more businesses and conservative and liberal groups are supporting such a carbon fee – “The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” – HR 763 – because it is a bipartisan approach that relies on the marketplace and economic incentives. It’s good for the climate. It’s good for the economy. It recycles revenue to households. And it spurs innovation.
Cindy Burbank
Member of the Conservative Caucus, Citizens Climate Lobby
Warrenton
