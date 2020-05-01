Forbearance. It’s the hot topic of the day. It may also prove catastrophic for some homeowners who haven’t read the fine print - if they can even find fine print to read.
Social media posts state in emphatic terms, “Congress gives free money!” “Mortgage holiday!” “Don’t pay your rent!” In a time of uncertainty, it feels good to think those in charge are all-wise and all-knowing, that they are looking out for us, that they have our best interests in mind. But it is well to remember the saying, “Rumor circles the world while truth is still lacing on its shoes.”
From the outset I want to make clear: if it comes down to feeding your family or making your mortgage payment, feed your family. If you truly must, ask your mortgage servicer for forbearance. Just don’t imagine for one moment your mortgage payment was forgiven, that it disappeared, or that there will be no long-term consequences.
Which leads to my second point. To date there has been little guidance regarding penalties for forbearance. But as a federally licensed lender I can tell you this: it is highly unlikely there will be no credit implications for missed payments. Some credit blemishes last a very long time, and mortgage lates can dog homeowners’ for years to come.
The likeliest forbearance scenario is that if you miss three months’ worth of payments, all four payments will be due in month four. Let’s say your mortgage payment is $2,000, and you engage in a “mortgage holiday” all three months. Now you owe $8,000 in one lump sum, and you’ve just gone back to work. This would be nearly impossible for most Americans under the best of circumstances, let alone current circumstances when many have been unpaid for weeks. I fear, I deeply fear, we are going to see a foreclosure crisis that makes 2009 pale in comparison.
The punchline is this: if you can pay your mortgage, pay your mortgage. If you can only make a partial payment, call your loan servicer to see if they will accept a partial payment. If you truly cannot pay, bear in mind there will be consequences.
One last word to homeowners aged 62 or older: this time may be the right time to look more deeply into a reverse mortgage. An FHA-insured reverse mortgage is far different than most people think. You do retain title, and the home remains yours until you or your heirs sell it. The loan is not repaid on a monthly basis, but rather in reverse on the back end when the home is sold. All retained equity belongs to you or to your heirs.
Because there is never a monthly mortgage payment due, there is nothing to fall behind on when finances are tight. The FHA-insured reverse mortgage is not exotic, nor mysterious, nor even complex. It can, however, be a financial safety net when life becomes unpredictable.
Laurie MacNaughton is a freelance writer and reverse mortgage consultant. She may be reached at Laurie@MiddleburgReverse.com
