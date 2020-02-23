There is just one last step our county supervisors need to force this project on Marshall, and that is to vote to award the contracts once the new set of bids come in. Ask the county to cancel the project now!
The Marshall Business & Residents Association is the original grant applicant for what is referred to as the Marshall Main Street Improvement Project, but which is now for only one block of Main Street (between Frost Street and Winchester Road). County decisions in favor of this project may have been based on inaccurately represented community support for both the project and the desire to be taxed for it. The county is currently getting the project ready to re-bid since the last bids came in almost double and triple the budgeted amount.
Project has changed drastically over time
Originally the project was to be for all of Main Street but has since shrunk to only one block. The project was supposed to underground all utility lines, but this project will not do so.
In February of 2013, the Fauquier Board of Supervisors voted to impose a 400% special tax rate increase on all residents and businesses within Marshall's Special Lighting Tax District. That tax is to kick in after construction begins on the project, which the county wants to start this year (2020). Many in the community tell us they were not aware of the 2013 vote to increase their special tax, they do not support this project, and they did not and do not agree to be taxed for it.
VDOT has held back from normal paving and maintenance on Main Street
The Virginia Department of Transportation has been asked by the county to hold off on its normal paving and maintenance of Marshall's Main Street for years due to this pending project. Such work from VDOT costs us nothing, since that work is already paid for via existing tax dollars.
This project means the county will become responsible for maintaining sidewalks. (This means you!)
VDOT is currently the one responsible for maintaining and repairing our sidewalks. With this project, the county will be responsible for maintaining and repairing those sidewalks. One supervisor recently stated the intent to increase the special lighting tax boundaries to include every property within the Marshall Service District.
Project narrows Main Street
Narrowing our Main Street threatens the safety of our Main Street and is very unpopular. We were told that we needed this project in order to have wider sidewalks and handicap accessibility. However, we recently walked Main Street with VDOT and they told us our existing sidewalks are already ADA compliant at their current 5-foot width.
Project construction will be destructive to our businesses and our buildings
It is widely understood that Marshall sits on a bed of rock. County documents state that rock removal for this project may be done by hoe rams. The destructive effects on the foundations of our historic Main Street buildings and on access to and use of our businesses will be major. The dust, vibration damage, noise and lane closures during the rock removal and construction phase will likely result in businesses having to close.
Additional delays occur if "environmental contaminants" are found, since the Department of Environmental Quality has to be brought in. At the pre-bid meeting in reply to a contractor's question, the county stated that they have found environmental contaminants within the project area. We believe this nine- to 12-month project could go on for two years or more.
To Chairwoman [Mary Leigh] McDaniel and fellow Fauquier County supervisors:
The MBRA Board of Directors hereby officially requests that you cancel the Marshall Main Street Project altogether and do not incur any more costs nor spend staff hours trying to rework this wasteful project. The sooner Fauquier County cancels this project, the sooner VDOT can proceed with improvements at no cost to us. Free us from this flawed project and let us pursue the many low- to no-cost options we have to improve our entire Main Street.
Important: Email Fauquier County Board of Supervisors at BOS@fauquiercounty.gov and cc: the MBRA at MBRAeditor@gmail.com.
Visit our website and sign the online petition at: www.MarshallVa.ORG.
Come to the MBRA's special project meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall.
Contact the MBRA: 540-364-3400.
Mary Wilkerson, MBRA president
Marshall
Bill Hines, MBRA vice president and treasurer
Marshall
Mary-Elizabeth Wilkerson, MBRA secretary
Marshall
Joe Sarsour, MBRA director
Marshall
Connie Jones, MBRA director
Marshall
