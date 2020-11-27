James Lane, Fauquier County School Division superintendent of public instruction, has announced that Fauquier County – and specifically, Liberty High School -- is one of the 13 districts in the state that will receive a grant to develop or implement innovative programs that promote Virginia’s 5 C’s (critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, communication, and citizenship).
Five school divisions – including Fauquier -- will receive a $50,000 first-year innovation planning grant; Fauquier County will be among four school divisions that will receive a $50,000 second year-innovation implementation grant. Liberty will use the second grant to implement the plan. Another four school divisions will split a fifth of a $50,000 grant.
According to the state press release from VDOE, “Fauquier County will provide teachers at Liberty High School with autonomy to present interdisciplinary instruction affording students opportunities to apply content knowledge through authentic, real-world projects. Students will take part in a school-wide service learning and forge strong community and higher education partnerships, connecting juniors and seniors with mentors to ensure engagement.”
The push to apply for this grant has been going on since last year.
Liberty Vice Principal Lauren Milburn, said, “We applied for the first part of the grant a little over a year ago and when we were selected, we were super excited because it is pretty competitive. Dr. Amy Acors, the FCPS1 director of instruction, helped our admin team write the grant for the first part as we had to include a lot of background information. That was the planning part of the grant. This year, we were able to apply for the second part of the grant, which is the implementation part. We were, again, really excited because of the competitive nature of the grant. It is oftentimes given to entire school divisions, not just an individual school, so that was cool that our school won it.”
“I believe one of the main goals in education should be to provide opportunities for students to either begin to discover -- learn about and develop -- their talents and then figure out how to serve the world using their talents. Students should have some idea of what they want to do before leaving high school and if we can provide an opportunity for them to get a head start before graduating then we are on the right track. Equally as important should be providing students with the opportunity to serve their community in some capacity,” said Liberty Principal Sam Cox.
The Eagle Innovation Team, led by guidance counselor Sandra Harris and history teacher Katherine Waddle, is going to be tasked with continued work on the HS Innovation Grant, encouraging ongoing conversation and idea-building around innovation.
“The Eagle Innovation Team will consist of a few faculty and student members who will all work together to come up with current, relevant, innovative, community supportive ideas within the LHS community,” said Harris.
She said that the Eagle Innovation project will provide students an opportunity for a hands-on approach to implementing change at LHS and the community as a whole. This program is going to give students the opportunity to be involved on a much larger scale.
“The main purpose of the school is to serve our students’ needs and interests. What better way to make this change than to bring students in to have a voice in that process?” said Waddle.
Some programs that will be implemented at LHS are Global Studies; Essentials of Algebra and Geometry (AlgGeo); Unified P.E. Music, and Theatre; Digital Applications course; English 12: The Senior Experience; Department Internships; Empower: Innovation and Open Source Learning; Personal Training course, Peer tutoring/writing lab, and Eagle Entrepreneurship.
“It is exciting to see that the work we have done with innovation over the last six years is being recognized. We already planned to move forward on a lot of the innovations we wrote about in the grant, however, this definitely makes it a lot easier to have the money that comes along with the grant. Planning and innovation costs money, so knowing we have some resources is very helpful,” said Milburn.
“I am really looking forward to what students are interested in studying and then allowing them the freedom of exploring. I am also excited about the service opportunities embedded within our opportunities. It is so important that all of us understand that we should always seek to be inclusive, to be seeking ways to help one another when possible. I think that if we are providing opportunities to help more of us learn about empathy and compassion, we are on the right course in making the world a better place,” said Cox.
Keely Crane is the editor-in-chief of Liberty High School’s student newspaper, The Patriot Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.