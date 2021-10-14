LETTER: Youngkin and his economic advisor are wrong for Virginia

Why should anyone in Fauquier care about Stephen Moore? Because he is Glenn Youngkin’s top economic advisor and wants to apply the same failed economic policies in Virginia that he brought to Kansas.
Stephen Moore, as economic advisor to former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, helped to drive Kansas into an economic ditch from which it has not fully recovered, more than a decade later. His disastrous economic theories ruined regular people’s lives. Kansans lost their jobs, Kansas’ bond ratings were downgraded multiple times, and sales taxes were raised to the second highest in the nation. Retirees and services for the elderly were cut. Revenue fell $700 million the first year of his policy and never recovered, forcing the state to drain reserves and operating budgets just to keep the lights on. Job growth lagged 5% below the national rate during this disastrous, economic experiment.
Moore is infamous for promoting policies that resulted in numerous school closures and stimulated a four-day school week, after firing school nurses, support staff, bus drivers and teachers statewide during these massive revenue shortfalls. Turns out when you drastically cut revenue you can’t keep paying the folks who work for you.
This economist’s policies resulted in taking funds meant for early education, public education, highways, even a tobacco settlement, and had to pour them into the $800 million supply-side economics, budget shortfall that his huge tax cuts created. Moore’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board failed after strong, bipartisan opposition.
Tax cuts always sound wonderful until you think about how your commonwealth is going to pay for things like highways and teachers.
Massive deficits, massive domestic program cuts, massive upheaval, massive negative impact on Virginia’s bond rating, economy and ability to attract new businesses. That’s the Youngkin plan.
Fauquier deserves better. Fauquier families deserve a governor who will invest in full time education for all our students, who won’t hide behind vague “day one” assurances that, this time, the economic fall-out from Stephen Moore’s massive tax cuts will be different. This time we won’t fire teachers. This time we won’t lose our bond rating.
Virginia is so close to the end of the pandemic downturn. Businesses are seeing rising demand. People are confident and out shopping and dining. But you can’t win the race by changing horses so close to the end. Virginia needs a steady hand, not a catastrophic economic reversal at the whim of a frustrated economist who’s been wrong too many times, and a political newcomer who could have hired any other economist but somehow chose the disgraced Stephen Moore.
For the sake of our Fauquier community and the Commonwealth, vote for Terry McAuliffe. Let’s continue our economic growth and prosperity, not usher in deficits and ruin.
—Jennifer Coates
Casanova
