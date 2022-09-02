“What’s Love Got to do with it?” Do you remember this well-known song from the 1980s? It speaks of the importance of choosing love as one’s conscious goal. Everything else then falls from this goal, this prime decision.
I’ve always felt that Warrenton is a special place. Early on, I questioned what it was – there was something different in the air, something ephemeral but very real. I then realized that it was love. It had a spiritual quality, then extended to include a love for nature, a love for each other, a deep overall protective caring. It’s precious.
It’s critical to look at what I call the “underlying driver” for society, for strategy, for systemic creation of any kind. For some years, I’ve seen that the growing underlying driver in our society appears to be money. Money is important, for sure. But the basic driver needs to shift to one of love and caring, then to have everything fall from this primary goal.
This relates to the current decision about the Amazon data center, the associated power lines and extends to our various systems (including the medical system) in this special small town. Let’s decide and design wisely and consciously. Some of our other Communities of Peace, both nationally and internationally, are watching to see what we do here and why.
Gerry Eitner
President, Communities of Peace
