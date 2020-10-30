One of our most precious rights that we have is the right to choose those who will govern us.
A general election will be held in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the general election, registered voters will vote on various issues and will vote on candidates for the following offices:
President of the United States – four-year term - As registered voters, we will elect presidential electors. The presidential electors will elect the president.
Vice President of the United States – four-year term - As registered voters. We will elect vice presidential electors. The vice presidential electors will elect the vice president.
A United States senator – six-year term
An U.S. House member from a congressional district - We will vote for the person from our congressional district.
During this election, several state legislatures will be chosen. These legislatures will re-draw the district maps following the completion of the 2020 census.
It would nice someday if we could elect our president and vice president by direct popular vote. To do this, we would have to change the Constitution. Also, it would be ideal not to report any results for the offices of president and vice president until all the voting places in Alaska and Hawaii have closed. By doing this, we can eliminate unnecessary influence on the election.
It is very important that each of us take the time to study each issue and candidate carefully. One way to do this is to create "an ideal profile" for each issue and each office. Include in your “profiles" those things that are important to you. Match all issues and candidates against your respective "profiles." Vote for the issue/candidate that comes closest to your "profiles."
Robert H. Wright Jr.
Warrenton
