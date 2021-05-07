LETTER: Writer seeks to have members of Fauquier County School Board removed

As trustees of taxpayer funds, the Fauquier County School Board members failed to fulfill their responsibilities to taxpayers. A petition has been started that seeks the removal of all five of the school board members.
The school board representatives were negligent in their duties and misused the resources provided to them for the instruction and learning of our students and children in three key areas:
- The Fauquier County School Board members failed to listen to the majority of Fauquier parents who wanted their children to attend school in-person, and instead voted to begin the year with 100 percent virtual learning.
- The Fauquier County School Board members voted for virtual learning for 63 percent of the school year for students despite admitting a loss of learning for the students they are elected to serve. The school board’s budget did not decrease by 63%.
- While the Fauquier County School Board admitted to a loss of learning for students this year, they have neglected to try to understand the degree of the learning loss with any serious internal analysis.
While Fauquier County voters cannot demand a refund for the poor quality of services paid by Fauquier County taxpayers, we can petition the court to remove these school board members and ensure they are never afforded the opportunity to neglect their responsibilities and misuse their office again.
Signatures supporting this petition will be collected at the following times:
- Monday, May 10 outside Fauquier High School after the school board meeting
- Sunday, May 16 outside the Fauquier County Public Library in Warrenton, 1 to 8 p.m.
According to Virginia Code 24.2-233 (Removal of elected and certain appointed officers by courts), “Upon petition, a circuit court may remove from office any elected officer or officer who has been appointed to fill an elective office, residing within the jurisdiction of the court. …
“The petition must be signed by a number of registered voters who reside within the jurisdiction of the officer equal to ten percent of the total number of votes cast at the last election for the office that the officer holds.”
-- Garrett Hillstrom
Warrenton
