I taught U.S. government for 40 years in Fauquier County. One of the basic lessons was that Americans do not tolerate arbitrary and capricious decisions. Your very balanced article on Shelly Norden's suspension and reinstatement demonstrates the problem still remains.
An independent investigation was conducted and the report was sent to Superintendent [David] Jeck. Jeck then removed her suspension but transferred Norden to another high school. He offers no explanation for this.
An awarding-winning teacher and program suffer. Students suffer...can we get an explanation from Dr. Jeck?
Richard Deardoff
Rixeyville
