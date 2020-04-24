A native of Fauquier County, Heather Sutphin is an excellent and capable candidate for the Ward 1 Town Council seat. Heather exemplifies fairness and a genuine concern for her community and will work tirelessly for balance in these ever-changing times for Warrenton. She is trustworthy, honest and will bring an open-minded approach and embrace this position with the enthusiasm it deserves.
I have known Heather for over 15 years, both personally and in business. She is dedicated, an experienced public servant for the good of her community and devoted to the best interests for the Town of Warrenton.
I am happy to endorse my friend, Heather Sutphin, for this position.
Sylvia McDevitt
Catlett
