Just a few questions:
Why does [President Donald] Trump constantly try to sugar-coat this pandemic? Even though the market has already tanked, and we all know that …
Why did he do NOTHING when he knew this disease was coming? It was common knowledge in December.
Why does Trump not support widespread testing of most Americans? He keeps promising that “millions” of tests will be available, but they never are. My daughter is an Army sergeant and they couldn’t test her this week. She has the symptoms, but they don’t have the tests.
Why does Trump think closing the southern border is more important than providing our medical community with personal protective equipment-appropriate masks and gowns to protect them? The virus is and has been here for months; perhaps it might have been more intelligent to try to protect our citizens from the disease than from Hispanics?
Most importantly, why did he invoke the Defense Protection Act … and then refuse to use it for production of ventilators and medical masks?
This is absurd and a complete abdication of leadership. Trump should resign immediately. He has proven himself entirely incapable of leading our country for several years, on many levels. This one will cost us many lives and probably bankrupt our country, like he did with most of his “business” ventures.
Joan Hellandsjo
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.