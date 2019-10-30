If, like me, you are a frustrated libertarian or independent voter, the time has come to adopt a “throw the bums out” voting strategy.
When I got my absentee ballot a few weeks ago I voted against all incumbents, on the principle that if the government is not going in the direction we need it to, we should accept no excuses from our representatives about why they couldn’t get desired changes accomplished; but rather, we should work to being some new blood into Richmond.
Conventional wisdom is that, for example, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to loosen restrictions on cannabis. What we saw in New York and New Jersey, though, is that Democratic legislative majorities failed to pass legalization measures. Meanwhile, in Virginia’s 31st House of Delegates District, Republican D.J. Jordan has made specific proposals for cannabis decriminalization.
We need to send a message to politicians that if they don’t have the competence or the courage to fulfill their campaign promises in two, four, or however many years they have in their term, they will be replaced, regardless of party affiliation. That will clear the way for some new member of their party to step up next time to run for the position and maybe do a better job.
Again, D.J. Jordan is an example of this; after Scott Lingamfelter, a Republican delegate who never co-sponsored any cannabis decriminalization bill, was voted out in 2017, now Jordan has stepped forward in the 31st District to push for those reforms. Maybe he can succeed where our current delegate, Democrat Elizabeth Guzman, has failed during her tenure. She should have worked harder to safeguard freedoms by getting that very important criminal justice reform passed.
Even if there is no independent or third-party candidate on the ballot, a “throw the bums out” voting strategy will serve you, the disaffected voter looking to register his dissent, well this year.
Nathan Larson
Catlett
