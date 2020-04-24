I am a Fauquier County resident and I walk my pets at the WARF regularly. There are two basic rules that a few particular pet owners refuse to follow.
There are signs that are posted, “Pet waste transmits disease. Leash-curb and clean up after your dog. Please keep this area clean.”
Please keep your pet on a leash for your own safety as well as for others who are enjoying their walk or run. The WARF does supply bags for us; however, as a pet owner you should have bags on you at all times when walking your pet.
I have seen dog waste on the hard surface, on the side of the walking path, in grassy areas as well as the soccer field. Really ... I walked my pet on Saturday, March 21, only to observe in the grassy area next to the lady’s bathroom four bags of dog waste. As of March 29, the bags were still there. You know who you are, please go back and pick them up and dispose of them properly. Who does this?
It’s not the responsibility of the working folks that keep the area looking beautiful to clean up behind you. There are trash cans and a dumpster at the site, there is no excuse for folks not to dispose of their dogs’ waste in the proper containers.
I see there are new signs posted that say, “Please be a good neighbor. Clean up after your dog.”
I was glad to see the additional signs, unfortunately that did not seem to make any difference to those who refuse to follow the rules. I started walking up the hill and what do I see on the hard surface? You know it.
I am calling out the pet owners who refuse to clean up after their pets: Shame on you. What makes you and your pet so special that you will not follow two simple rules? Please do not ruin this for those of us who follow the rules in order to enjoy this wonderful scenic walking tour. Find some other place to walk your pet (like inside of “your” property line) if you cannot not follow the rules.
I’m not attempting to be the scat police but geez, help us out. Enjoy your outing.
Kim Moore
Warrenton
