My name is Josh Erdossy, and I’m running for school board in Scott District of Fauquier County. There’s been a lot of noise recently about “book banning” and “trusting teachers,” and I wanted to share a few thoughts as a parent of four and avid defender of freedom of speech. First of all, no one wants to ban books. If parents want to buy or borrow them, they should be able to. What is at question here is what is appropriate in schools, given their code of conduct.
Second, I’ve spoken to a lot of parents and cannot think of anyone who doesn’t support their teachers. The hard work and long hours they put in should be commended and compensated accordingly. I assume everyone wants what’s best for our kids, but we can also disagree on issues and find forums to discuss and collaborate on a way forward — not shut down discussion or dismiss legitimate concerns. All parents should feel empowered to voice their concerns to the school board or to educators and play an active role in developing our community.
Most of the debate at recent school board meetings largely talks past each other. One side wants to question whether or not a particular book is appropriate for school. The other side is adamant that removing any material at all robs children of their window to a broader world and experiences beyond those available to them here in Fauquier.
What’s clear is the message is lost in the middle.
Here are some basic facts as I understand them. The code of conduct says possession of pornographic material, defined as written or photographic images, is a Level 3 offense with possible suspension of ten days. Shouldn’t the school be held to the same standard?
We can disagree on what is considered “pornography,” but the state has defined it already, and some of the passages in question would likely be censored if I were to read them aloud at a school board meeting. This isn’t about re-writing history to erase our country’s darker days of slavery or ignore racist movements or avoid discussing the struggle for civil rights or find new ways to discriminate against sexual orientation. This is about parents wanting to ask an honest question: Where does literature belong if it has sexually explicit scenes or graphic depictions of rape?
What the real issue appears to be is whether or not we, as a county, want parents to have any say in how our children are educated and what they are exposed to in school. The parents of Fauquier County deserve the opportunity to freely discuss what is appropriate for their kids and what kind of norms we accept. To say otherwise is arrogant and denies a basic tenet of democracy - that we can debate ideas.
I am confident that when we put politics aside, we can have a more honest conversation and work together as a community to advance education while protecting inclusion and diversity.
Josh Erdossy
Warrenton
