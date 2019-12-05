Thank you, neighbors and walkers!
My brother and I grew up here in Warrenton. Our family has lived here since the early 1950s.
Last spring, I inherited the family home at 165 Green St.– on the corner of Green and Washington streets. Some in town refer to it as the “haunted house” – though my family has lived there since 1970 and we never experienced any hauntings. (Not that we haven’t in other locations! But that’s a story for another day.)
Over the years my brother lived in this house, he got to know the neighbors. He always appreciated their watchful attention of our home.
In late October of this year, I began showing the house and property to potential buyers. While I was showing inside the house, my realtor stayed out in the yard. Several times she was approached by the neighbors and people walking by (some with their dogs), asking if she had permission to be on the property. She was most impressed!
My brother and I want to say thank you from our hearts to the wonderful neighbors, walkers, and dog walkers (most we don’t personally know) who have kept an eye on our property throughout the years. It is neighbors and friends like you that make Warrenton such a wonderful place to live!
Bill Vernam and Kip Piper
Warrenton
