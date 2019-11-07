Just a few weeks ago, Fauquier County hosted a climate rally in Rady Park, and it drew a wide variety of groups and citizens who are concerned about climate change. The Fauquier Times covered the event with a very fair and helpful story (“Fauquier Held Its Own Climate Change Rally in Rady Park Friday,” Sept. 22).
I’d like to give you and your readers an update. A few days after the rally, about a dozen of us converged at the Warren Green Building for one of Rep. [Denver] Riggleman’s [5th District] constituent service days. We met with the director of Rep. Riggleman’s district office. One by one, we went around the room and explained our individual concerns about climate change and the work that groups in Fauquier County are doing to solve the problem.
Last week, we learned that our congressman, Rep. Riggleman, had joined a bipartisan group in the House of Representatives called the “Climate Solutions Caucus.” The group is co-chaired by a Republican and a Democrat and meets to identify solutions to climate change that both conservatives and Democrats can support. We can’t know if our efforts here in Fauquier made a difference, but we greatly appreciate Rep. Riggleman’s willingness to join with other conservatives and with Democrats to work towards a solution.
Also, last week, a new Climate Solutions Caucus was formed in the U.S. Senate, co-chaired by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) and Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware). The purpose of the Senate Caucus is like that of the House Caucus – to create bipartisan political space to develop climate solutions that work for both Republicans and Democrats. We hope that Virginia senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner will join the Senate Caucus.
As we hit record temperatures in October, and our local farmers try to cope with climate disruptions to the agricultural cycle, we need more than ever to agree that climate change is real, it is happening now, and we need bipartisan solutions.
Cindy Burbank
Member of the Conservative Caucus
Citizens Climate Lobby
Warrenton
