LETTER: Why solar is good for local farmers and the community

As the owner and operator of the family-owned Meetze Farm in Warrenton, sustainability is one of my core values. Our produce is organic and grown without the use of pesticides or artificial chemicals; everything is packaged with as little plastic as possible, and we strive to minimize our impact on the environment. To further these goals, I’m now working with Borrego to develop a solar farm on an unused portion of my property.
Projects like this one help towards the state’s goals to reach carbon-free electricity by 2050 and reduce the environmental impact of fossil fuels. Solar projects increase tax revenue to the county, and also create construction jobs and long-term, local maintenance jobs. The project on Meetze Farm will be visually separated from the road and our neighbors by landscaping.
Solar provides a great benefit to farmers like me. The solar farm will be a quiet neighbor to our vegetable farm. The land is a lot for us to manage, so the solar system will allow us to keep our land and continue farm operations. Leasing the land for solar will provide income for my family for the next 20 years and give me peace of mind to know that the land is being put to good use for the foreseeable future, producing clean energy.
Borrego developed a website with information about the solar project and how it benefits the community, environment and landowners like me: borrego.energy/meetze-rd.
Deyu Wang
Warrenton
