I just read the Sept. 21 article on Mayor Carter Nevill (“Warrenton mayor seeks second term as town faces difficult decisions”) and based on his ideas of why he should be re-elected and past comments about how he sees the future (a possible boutique hotel in Old Town) of Warrenton, he does not have my vote (this time).
His only focus is on Main Street which I can understand as he is a small business owner with a shop there. But Mayor Nevill needs to realize that the town of Warrenton is more than just Main Street. Where are his views on improving all of Warrenton other than Main Street? There's also Broadview Avenue — you know, that street with the empty store fronts covered in overgrown bushes and two motels that specialize in housing not the most upstanding citizens (who probably pay little to nothing in taxes).
Let's face it — the business owners on Main Street, as exemplified by Mayor Nevill, do not care about the rest of the town. I do, and, hopefully, other town residents do as well.
He mentions climate change as one of his priorities. Assuming you believe that climate change is an established science fact and how much, if any human activities contribute to it, what are his plans for the town to combat "climate unpredictability?"
Are he and the town council looking to ban fire pits in one's backyard? Are they looking to go to all electric vehicles? And if so, at what cost to the taxpayers?
In an earlier online article, he states: "Warrenton must continue to be a destination for people to shop and dine, Nevill said. To achieve that, the town must make sure Warrenton is an attractive place to open a business."
Shop and dine — that's it. Really? That is your only goal for this town? Sure, I want to shop and dine on Main Street Warrenton on a Saturday morning where for the past two years (and counting) one has to deal with the BLM activists waving their signs about "hear their stories."
Mayor Nevill — how about wanting to make all of Warrenton be a place for people of all ages, races, etc., to want move and live their lives without harassment by BLM activists, etc., and with a town government that cares about real issues and not chimera like climate change.
L.L. Karnay
Warrenton
And they lost me as soon as they called into question if climate change is real...smh
