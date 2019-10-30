Michael Webert is running for re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates where he has represented the 18th district since 2011. As a farmer, Mr. Webert has been a strong voice in environmental and conservation issues and was instrumental along with his fellow delegates in securing $84 million to help conserve our water resources and reduce the amount of pesticides, fertilizers, animal waste and other pollutants entering our water.
Mr. Webert is a family man with a track record of helping the innocent. He is pro-life and vigorously supported Republican efforts in the General Assembly that successfully blocked legislation allowing for late-term abortions up to the moment of birth, even when a woman was in labor.
Further, Mr. Webert helped pass legislation to require repeat domestic abusers to spend a minimum of two months in jail so victims could get the safety and space they need from violence in the home. Regrettably, Gov. (Ralph) Northam vetoed that bill and Democrats stood with Northam.
Mr. Webert continues to fight for better funding in our school systems throughout the commonwealth and was instrumental in securing a 5 percent teacher pay raise in the 2019 General Assembly.
He worked to block $1.2 billion in higher taxes proposed by the Democrats, and instead he and his colleagues successfully provided $1 billion in tax relief that actually lowered taxes for middle-class families.
We need to keep Michael Webert in the House of Delegates. Please vote on Nov. 5.
Phil Kasky
Warrenton
