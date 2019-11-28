“Why don’t you watch the impeachment proceedings? Every day brings a new revelation. It’s like reading a good novel.”
My wife is an ardent viewer.
My response is: “Why should I?”
Forty-six years ago my Senate office was about 40 paces from the Watergate investigation hearing room. I would duck in and out. The cast of characters was writ large and colorful (Irvin, Rodino, Baker, Ehrlichman, Haldeman, Dean, Liddy—never mind "deep throat”). Nixon was being slowly plucked clean. It was a real saga. Revelation after revelation, not knowing how it would play out. Then came the smoking gun — the 18-minute tape. And the doomed Nixon resigned before formal impeachment proceedings moved forward.
The [2019] hearings were conducted largely by unknown representatives appointed to the House Intelligence Committee. Those testifying are, for the most part, earnest, dutiful bureaucrats whose overlapping narrative was convincing enough to move ahead with articles of impeachment. Despite their riveting testimony as to Trump's political scheme, Republicans call these civil servants part of an intramural “deep state.” They scoff at “hearsay” testimony. They complain that the whole show is a sham. That the president was well within his constitutional power.
Why don’t I watch? Because I know the story; it’s been told hundreds of times. These hearings are an effort to attract the nation to a somber truth-telling indictment of our president. Simply put: the president has abused his power. He tried to bribe the new Ukranian president to deliver dirt on the Bidens -- or promised arms would not be delivered. And, what’s more, he wouldn’t get his photo taken with POTUS. Pretty simple. Quid pro quo.
In the end, the House committee will produce articles of impeachment. The House will approve them with no Republican crossovers and send them over to the Senate for trial. Not enough Republican senators will vote to indict. And the impeachment will end with the president's acquittal.
The man, who is so guilty of abusing his office, gets to roar his innocence to his base (who, like me, has probably giving the hearings a pass lest they be exposed to troubling facts that might dull their adoration).
The rest of us will just have to wait for November to challenge that acquittal.
John Sherman
Paris
(1) comment
Thank you for that incredible piece of drivel, John. The collective IQ of every reader just dropped 10 points.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.