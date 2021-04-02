LETTER: Who is Congressman Bob Good for?

I read Miriam Anver’s letter to the editor last week (“Representative is Good in name only”) concerning Rep. Bob Good (R-5th) and his vote against honoring the Capitol policemen. He was one of only 12 members in the entire House of Representatives to vote against the House Resolution to award its highest honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, to the Capitol Police for their service during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
This prompted me to see what else Mr. Good has been up to. It turns out, not a lot. In his brief time in Congress, Rep. Good has voted:
- Against improving working conditions and wages for farm workers (H.R. 1603: Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021. This bill contains provisions related to alien farm workers, including establishing a certified agricultural worker status. Among other goals, the law would change the method for calculating the minimum wage for these workers and require employers to guarantee minimum work hours.)
- Against sustaining the fund to assist crime victims in their recovery (H.R. 1652 would sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021. Reauthorizing the law would also address child abuse prevention and treatment.)
- Against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act
- Against safeguarding all voter’s rights (H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021. The bill aims to expand Americans' access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics and strengthen ethics rules for public servants.)
- Against extending bankruptcy relief due to COVID-19 for small businesses (Good was one of 14 Republicans casting a “nay” vote on H.R. 1651: COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act).
If he is against farm workers, crime victims, women, children, voters and small business, what does that leave? What is Bob Good for? Evidently not the American people, or the citizens of the Virginia Fifth Congressional District.
Jennifer Coates
Casanova
