COVID-19 is taking its toll on Americans – In our social behavior, in the workplace, schools, sports and our churches. It impacts all of us. Everything has changed in order to fight the COVID threat. In our lifetimes we have never faced such a threat. How we respond will tell us who we are.
Our school board recently voted to award all school employees a $1,000 tax paid bonus. This was at the request of Superintendent David Jeck. Immediately one of the supervisors commented “I’m appalled at the position the school board has put this community.”
I wasn’t sure what he meant. But he went on to say that giving teachers bonuses discounted the work of all non-school county employees. So not to be outdone, the supervisors then went on to approve bonuses for all non-school county employees.
School and county employees have never missed a paycheck. Most teachers were out of the classroom for six months or more and never lost a paycheck. Some probably picked up some extra cash working outside jobs. County employees continued to work their regular jobs, some from home. County employees had to put up with the COVID prevention rules, but they still got paid.
Outside the school and county employees, the situation was far different. People lost jobs and businesses went broke. They didn’t receive paychecks or bonuses. At best, they received some help with unemployment insurance. They face financial hardships and bankruptcy.
The question is this: Should bonuses be paid to those who did not lose their job, who continued to work, albeit under COVID prevention rules, while fellow citizens have neither jobs or bonuses? Who we help determines who we are as a people, a community and a nation.
The money to pay these bonuses comes from our taxes. Mostly through the property taxes that we all pay, even the unemployed. The bonuses make no sense. If you feel as I do contact your supervisor and school board representatives and tell them how you feel.
John Green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.